Comparing Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sitime alerts:

This table compares Sitime and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A NVIDIA 25.60% 27.19% 19.06%

0.3% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sitime and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million 4.91 -$9.01 million ($0.63) -45.79 NVIDIA $10.92 billion 16.24 $4.14 billion $4.59 63.14

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sitime and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 NVIDIA 1 10 29 0 2.70

Sitime presently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $263.44, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sitime is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Sitime on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The and Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.