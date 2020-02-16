Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPSI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.

CPSI stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 209,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 96,077 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

