Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 275,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
