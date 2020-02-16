COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get COMWLTH BK AUS/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $61.07. 6,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $61.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.