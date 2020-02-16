Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Hits $734,754.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $734,754.00 and approximately $113,704.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.64 or 0.01130425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044289 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00212554 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004357 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,486,838 coins and its circulating supply is 6,398,880 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.