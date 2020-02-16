CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives $111.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after buying an additional 50,264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,616,000.

CONMED stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. 237,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

