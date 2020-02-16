CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of CONMED worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $261,000.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNMD opened at $104.86 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

