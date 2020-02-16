Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research firms have commented on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Conn’s by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $5,065,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Conn’s by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,581 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

