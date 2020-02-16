Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 721.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,395 shares. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.