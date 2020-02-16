Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $299,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,593,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

CNST stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 375,547 shares. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

