Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Cooper Companies worth $117,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.70.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.31. The company had a trading volume of 199,330 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.79. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $274.77 and a 1 year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

