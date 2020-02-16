Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Update

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $991,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $5,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $7,428,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRTX stock traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.51. 232,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

