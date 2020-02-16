CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $825.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSGP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.33.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $731.37. 213,907 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $646.66 and a 200 day moving average of $606.57. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $746.70.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,633,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 410,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,622,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

