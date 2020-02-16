Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $214.04 and a 12-month high of $319.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

