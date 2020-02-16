Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of LYFT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of LYFT to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of LYFT from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

LYFT opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. LYFT has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LYFT will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LYFT by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

