Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $79.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,389 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

