Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) versus Idaho Independent Bank (NYSE:IIBK) Financial Review

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Credicorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Credicorp and Idaho Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credicorp currently has a consensus target price of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Idaho Independent Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Idaho Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.96 billion 3.28 $1.27 billion $15.94 12.80 Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Credicorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Idaho Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 24.25% 16.02% 2.25% Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Credicorp beats Idaho Independent Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Idaho Independent Bank Company Profile

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.