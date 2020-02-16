Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $96.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised LYFT from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. LYFT has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LYFT will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,163 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

