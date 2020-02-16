Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

