Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 794 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in FedEx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $158.62 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

