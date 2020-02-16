Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $824,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $62,674,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $51,023,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $50,661,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHGE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

