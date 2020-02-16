Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,178 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.