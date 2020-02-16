Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,560 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $298.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.87. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

