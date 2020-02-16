Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 24,342 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,156 shares of company stock worth $17,539,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $55.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

