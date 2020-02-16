Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Crown by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 592,998 shares. Crown has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.