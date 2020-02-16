Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $292-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.19 million.Cryolife also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $27.53. 993,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

