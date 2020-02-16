Cryptopay Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00481308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.35 or 0.06204219 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00069498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00026939 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005137 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

