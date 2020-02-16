Cube (AUTO) Price Tops $0.0003

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, CPDAX and BitForex. Cube has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $3,083.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.01 or 0.02831459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00233662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00146207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, BitForex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.