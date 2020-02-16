Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $130.98 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $131.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

