Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

