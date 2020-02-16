Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 724 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,196,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $61.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

