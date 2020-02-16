Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

APD opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.99 and a 52-week high of $256.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.40.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

