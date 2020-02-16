Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

