Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $587,113.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,399.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $202,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,899 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.54. 101,766 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.