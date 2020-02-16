CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $33.83. 329,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

