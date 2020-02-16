CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Cfra

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target upped by Cfra from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.48.

NYSE:CVS opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

