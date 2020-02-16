Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $316,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,053.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,132.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $886.95 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

