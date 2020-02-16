CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.34.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $67.72. 1,426,058 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,428 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,996,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

