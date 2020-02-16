Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 342,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $140,172. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,457 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.