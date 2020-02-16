DABANKING (DAB) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One DABANKING token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. DABANKING has a market capitalization of $526,232.00 and approximately $7,343.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DABANKING has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DABANKING Token Profile

DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,184,780 tokens. The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io

DABANKING Token Trading

DABANKING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DABANKING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DABANKING using one of the exchanges listed above.

