Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,343 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter worth $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

