Dakota Wealth Management Has $244,000 Position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 122.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 62.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $13.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.