Dakota Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 132.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVBC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

