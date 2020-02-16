Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $214.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

