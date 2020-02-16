Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. 1,560,623 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. Danone has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

