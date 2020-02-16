DAO.Casino Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,845.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $29,845.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002328 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,280.32 or 0.93481299 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

