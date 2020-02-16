Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,786,304.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $154,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

