Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.02–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.87 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.03 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,458 shares. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

