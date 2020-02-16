Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.02–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.87 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.03 EPS.
Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,458 shares. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
