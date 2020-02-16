Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.07–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.38 million.Datadog also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.07-0.03) EPS.

DDOG stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,458 shares. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,786,304.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.