Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.07–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.38 million.Datadog also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.07-0.03) EPS.
DDOG stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,458 shares. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,786,304.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
