DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.17 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $75,711.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00042761 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.01 or 0.02831459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00233662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00146207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021814 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.